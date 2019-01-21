Police stand guard outiside the City Stay hotel in Bow, east London, where Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov stayed during the Salisbury poison attack and where traces of Novichok nerve agent where found in a room. London, UK Sept. 5, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

European Union foreign ministers imposed sanctions Monday against four Russian military intelligence officials, including the two men the British government have accused of poisoning a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury last year, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The decision on Monday, which was denounced by the Kremlin, is the first time the EU has imposed sanctions under its new chemical weapons response regime, which is part of a broader EU effort to stave off hybrid threats from Russia and beyond.