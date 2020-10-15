European Union leaders on Thursday urged the United Kingdom to make the “necessary moves” to reach an agreement on their trade relationship after Brexit.
Dignitaries attend at the round table during a two-days face-to-face European Council summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a two-days face-to-face European Council summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET/ POOL
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) attend at the round table during a two-days face-to-face European Council summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL
