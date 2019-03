A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows the four tellers announcing the result of the business motion to the Speaker of the House in the British House of Commons at Westminster, London, Britain, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of the European Council Wednesday warned the United Kingdom's government not to betray what he said was a growing number of voters who want to stay in the European Union.

