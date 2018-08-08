High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (2-R) attends a meeting with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop (3-R) in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop (L) meets with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (R) to conduct an Australia-EU bilateral meeting in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Foreign Minister of Australia on Wednesday reiterated their support for the free market amid an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Federica Mogherini and Julie Bishop underlined the importance of the free trade deal that the European Union and Australia began negotiating last month, despite a prevailing global environment of increasing protectionism due to the US trade dispute with China and its withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.