After centuries of being dependent on a central power, the villages of Ukraine are starting to feel the benefits of self-governance thanks to a European Union-backed program called U-LEAD, which has already tripled rural resources and boosted sleepy economies, EFE reported Monday.

The Ukraine Local Empowerment, Accountability and Development Programme benefits from 30 million euros ($37m) from the EU and is expected to run until Apr. 2020.