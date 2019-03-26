The European Union's top diplomat on Tuesday said the bloc was ready to stand as a guarantor of peace efforts to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, although she cautioned that the process should be led by the Afghan government.
Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign affairs and security policy chief, said in a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that she appreciated the efforts of the international community, including the United States, attempting to resolve the protracted conflict.