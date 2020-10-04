The European Union on Sunday said Belarus’ demand for Lithuania and Poland to reduce their embassy staff numbers in Minsk was “unfounded and regrettable.”
European Commission vice-president in charge for High-Representative of the Union for Foreign Policy and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives for the first day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 1, 2020. EFE/EPA/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL
