Handout photo released by Cubadebate showing Cuban President Raul Castro (C-L) and 1st Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel (C-R) at the Popular Power's National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cubadebate HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Vice President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel walks to the official welcome ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, Mar 21, 2016 (reissued 19 April 2018). The Cuban government on Apr 18, 2018, nominated Diaz-Canel as the only candidate to succeed President Raul Castro. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Cuban President Raul Castro (L) flanked by 1st vice-president Miguel Diaz-Canel (C) and 2nd secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Jose Ramon Machado (R) at the National Assembly of People's Power, in Havana, Cuba, July 6, 2013 EFE-EPA (FILE) /OMARA GARCIA

The European Union said on Thursday that Cuba was a very important partner in the Latin America region and that it expected its relations with the island nation would continue to prosper after it decided on the appointment of a new head of state following nearly six decades of leadership by two members of the Castro family.

Cuba is set to approve the appointment of Miguel Diaz Canel, 57, to succeed Raul Castro, 86.