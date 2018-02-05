European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union, Michel Barnier (R) arrives to a meeting in 10 Downing Street with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davies (L) in London, Britain, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said ahead of a visit to London that he respected the British government's intention to fully withdraw the bloc's customs union but insisted at the same time that guidelines set out by Brussels must similarly be observed.

Michel Barnier was traveling to London to meet with his UK counterpart David Davis on the same day that the British government announced its plan to quit the EU customs union so it can pursue its own bilateral trade deals after Brexit without being bound by EU stipulations, a move that is likely to put fresh pressure on negotiators to find consensus on the future of the UK's borders with the EU.