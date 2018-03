European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier, (C), and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, (L), welcomes corporate and organizational representatives at the Prime Ministers residence Marienborg, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Keld Navntoft

European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier speaks to the media after meeting with Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen (unseen) in Copenhagen, Denmark, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELD NAVNTOFT

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Friday said he welcomed the clarity offered by the United Kingdom's prime minister on her approach to the negotiations outlined in her key Brexit speech in London.

Michel Barnier had earlier in the week prompted a rebuttal from Theresa May after he suggested that Northern Ireland could remain in the EU's customs union as part of a measure to maintain an open border with the Republic of Ireland.