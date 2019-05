European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev observe a guard of honor as they meet in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 31, 2019. EFE/Holdorbekov Muhtor Turapovich

European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shake hands during a meeting in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, May 31, 2019. EFE/Holdorbekov Muhtor Turapovich

The European Union is aiming to strengthen its partnership with Central Asian countries, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday.

"The European Union has just outlined its strategy for a deeper partnership with Central Asia and with all of its countries," The European leader said after meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.