AA composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Sep.3, 2018 (reissued Jan.11, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Pan Ei Mon (R) and Chit Su Win (L), wives of jailed Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, leave a court in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The European Union Friday called on Myanmar president to intervene after a court rejected an appeal from two jailed Reuters journalists who had challenged their seven-year prison sentence.

The bloc termed the ruling against Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo as a setback to media freedom and urged President Win Myint to address the "injustice" against them.