Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of Iran (L) is welcomed by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting on the side of a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EEAS, in Brussels, Belgium, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A top European Union diplomat on Wednesday called for the preservation of the current nuclear deal with Iran, despite threats from Washington to abandon it.

Speaking to press in Brussels, Federica Mogherini, high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said it was not about "renegotiating" the nuclear deal with Iran.