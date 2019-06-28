European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk (C) are welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and European Council President Donald Tusk (L) pose with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) prior to their working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

An image made available by the G20 organizing host shows President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (C) arriving in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/G20

The president of the European Commission said on Friday that the G20 needs to issue a strong declaration about climate change in its summit, which is set to kick off later in the day in the Japanese city of Osaka, amid indications that the group's resolution on the issue could turn out to be quite unambitious.

Jean-Claude Juncker made the statement after being asked in a press conference over his expectations for the final declaration over climate change set to be signed by G20 leaders during the two-day meet.