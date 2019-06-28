The president of the European Commission said on Friday that the G20 needs to issue a strong declaration about climate change in its summit, which is set to kick off later in the day in the Japanese city of Osaka, amid indications that the group's resolution on the issue could turn out to be quite unambitious.
Jean-Claude Juncker made the statement after being asked in a press conference over his expectations for the final declaration over climate change set to be signed by G20 leaders during the two-day meet.