A handout photo made available by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian tactic missile Iskander-M during the Zapad 2017 military exercises on the Luga range in St. Petersburg region, Russia, Sept. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KONSTANTIN ALYSH/HANDOUT/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY

The European Commission on Monday called on the United States and Russia to maintain a constructive dialogue with the aim of keeping intact a crucial Cold War-era treaty limiting the use of intermediate- and short-range nuclear missiles.

Donald Trump had announced on Saturday that the US would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was signed in 1987 by then-US President Ronald Reagan and the General Secretary of the Soviet Union at the time, Mikhail Gorbachev.