A group of people tries to collect water in the sewer system due to the shortage of liquid after the power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Rayner Pena

President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido chairs a session of the chamber, in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 March 2019. EPA- EFE/ Rayner Pena

The European Union's top foreign policy official said here Tuesday that the bloc opposes military action in crisis-wracked Venezuela and rejects the notion of seeking to impose a solution to the oil-rich country's woes.

"We believe that no military development, from inside or outside of the country, would be acceptable," Federica Mogherini said during a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the EU and the United Nations.