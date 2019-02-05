The head of diplomacy for the European Union, Federica Mogherini (c.), poses on Feb. 4, 2019, with the rest of the dignitaries in Brussels for a meeting of EU and Arab League foreign ministers, during which both sides try to coordinate positions for their upcoming summit in Egypt. EFE-EPA/Olivier Hoslet

The European Union warned the Arab League this Monday that the normalization of relations with Syria and consequently its re-admission to the alliance depends on whether a political solution can be negotiated that puts an end to the conflict in that country, at a meeting in which both sides tried to coordinate positions for the upcoming summit in Egypt.

"Only a negotiated political solution - under the UN auspices - can bring peace to Syria," the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, Federica Mogherini, said during a meeting of European and Arabic foreign ministers, called to lay the groundwork for the first summit of the two alliances on Feb. 24-25 in Egypt.