Russian President-elect enters a hall to meet other candidates in the poll, a day after the presidential election, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KADOBNOV

The head of the European Commission on Tuesday congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election to the Russian presidency and encouraged him to focus on cooperative measures to boost security on the continent.

Putin's success in Sunday's presidential election was met with a muted response from Western leaders as observers decried a lack of real competition in the ballot, but Jean-Claude Juncker published a statement advocating the reparation of damaged Moscow-Brussels ties.