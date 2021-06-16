The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen used her digital Covid-19 certificate on her trip to Lisbon and Madrid on Wednesday, where she will launch a historic coronavirus recovery fund.
EU chief uses Digital Covid Certificate on tour of capitals
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a mobile phone as she gives a statement about the EU Digital Covid Certificate in Brussels, Belgium, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON
The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen used her digital Covid-19 certificate on her trip to Lisbon and Madrid on Wednesday, where she will launch a historic coronavirus recovery fund.