Ska Keller, a German Member of the European Parliament and the Greens candidate to replace Jean-Claude Juncker once he steps down as European Commission president, warned against falling into the trap of the far-right in the run-up to looming elections, saying such groups on the extreme end of the political spectrum serve only to polarize society.

Speaking to EFE, Keller said it was important not to overstate the far-right message during the campaign trail, something she had seen before in her native Germany, where she belongs to the Alliance 90/The Greens, which forms part of the European Green Party the bloc's legislative arm.