A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows groups of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 August 2021 (issued 24 August 2021).EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

People line up to board a bus after disembarking an Air Belgium evacuation flight arriving from Afghanistan at Melsbroek Military Airport, in Melsbroek, Belgium, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union on Tuesday said it had evacuated all of its personnel and their families from Afghanistan although it is keeping some of its staff at Kabul airport to help US and allied troops in evacuation operations.