Afghan journalists film the scene of twin bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The European Commission and the European Parliament condemned the two suicide attacks in Kabul on Monday in which at least 25 people, including children and journalists, were killed, and 49 were wounded.

EC chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas was speaking during his daily midday briefing in Brussels.