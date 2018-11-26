The president of the European Council on Monday condemned Russia's use of force against Ukrainian vessels near the disputed Crimea territory and joined a host of calls from Western leaders for both parties to show restraint amid rising tensions and concerns that further conflict could break out in the region.

Donald Tusk said the European Union was united in support of Ukraine, which declared martial law after Russian coastguards fired on and seized two naval vessels and a tugboat in the Sea of Azov early Sunday in what the Kremlin had described as a flagrant provocation. Several Ukrainian seamen were injured in the engagement.