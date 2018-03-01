Pro EU protesters outside Downing Street during the visit of President of the European Council Donald Tusk in London, Britain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

British Prime Minister Theresa May with President of the European Council Donald Tusk (unseen) during talks at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The president of the European Council arrived in London on Thursday to meet with the United Kingdom's prime minister amid tensions in the Brexit negotiations sparked by divergent approaches to the future of the Irish border.

Donald Tusk met Theresa May, a conservative, at the prime minister's official Downing Street residence just hours after he gave a speech in Brussels defending a European Union proposal to keep the UK territory of Northern Ireland in the customs union to ensure a frictionless border with its southern neighbor, the Republic of Ireland, which is an EU member state.