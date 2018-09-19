A Union Flag and a European Union (EU) flag are flown by pro-EU supporters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, Jan 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILENEIL HALL

The president of the European Council on Wednesday heralded the United Kingdom prime minister's Brexit plan as a step in the right direction but warned that several outstanding issues, including the future of the Irish border, would have to be renegotiated.

Donald Tusk gave an opening statement at the informal summit of the Council of the EU in Salzburg, Austria, where national leaders, including British PM Theresa May, are poised to discuss two of the bloc's most pressing issues: Brexit and migration.