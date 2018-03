Heiko Maas looks on during a press conference in the West Bank town of Ramallah, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Donald Tusk (R) arriving at Varna Airport for the summit meeting between the leaders of the European Union and Turkey at the Evksinograd Residence in the town of Varna, Bulgaria, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA/BULGARIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

The European Council chief announced Monday that 14 European Union member states had decided to expel Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack on a former spy in the United Kingdom that many have blamed on Moscow.

Donald Tusk said the move followed a discussion at the EC last week regarding the Mar. 4 attack, which left Sergei Skripal and his daughter in critical condition after being affected by what is believed to be Novichok, a series of nerve agents produced by the Soviet Union.