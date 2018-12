A general view of the entrance of the Court of Justice of European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg, May 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The UK government can unilaterally reverse its decision to leave the European Union and remain in the bloc without the approval of its EU counterparts, the European Court of Justice said in an opinion on Tuesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The opinion, if confirmed by a final court ruling, adds a twist to the already complex challenge facing British Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to win parliamentary backing for her Brexit deal with the EU.