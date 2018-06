French far-right political party 'National Front' (FN) leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during the 'Nations Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom' (MENL) rally in Nice, southern France, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A general view of the Court of Justice of European Union main entrance , in Luxembourg, May 10, 2017. On June 19, 2018, the EU General Court rejected the French MEP's appeal and confirmed the EP decision to reimburse a sum that was intended to hire a euro parliamentary assistant. EFE-EPA (FILE) /JULIEN WARNAND

Leader of French Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen makes a phone call at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan 17, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /PATRICK SEEGER

The General Court of the European Union on Tuesday confirmed the decision by the European Parliament ordering a European member of parliament and leader of a French right-wing political party to return 300.000 euros for failing to provide proof said sum was spent to hire a euro parliamentary assistant.

MEP and leader of French right-wing National Front, Marion "Marine" Le Pen, had previously demanded the European Justice annul the EP decision against her.