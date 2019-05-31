The Cuban government should turn a negative into a positive by liberalizing the economy in response to recent moves by the United States to tighten the embargo on the Communist-ruled island, the European Union's envoy to Cuba said Friday.

"Beyond looking toward the past and criticizing the Helms-Burton Act (US legislation targeting Cuba), there is also an opportunity here to improve the security of investments, to facilitate trade and investment. And on that, the European Union will be with you," Ambassador Alberto Navarro said.