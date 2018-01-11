French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Yves Le Drian (2-R) and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini (R) during EU/E3 and Iran meeting with High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, and Iran Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsar, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (unseen) at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C) during EU/E3 and Iran meeting with High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, French Foreign Affairs minister Jean Yves Le Drian, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (unseen) at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

(L-R) European Foreign Ministers from Britain Boris Johnson, France Jean-Yves Le Drian and Germany Sigmar Gabriel and Federica Mogherini the EU High representative for foreign policy give a press conference after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif at European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union's foreign affairs chief on Thursday strongly reinforced the bloc's continued commitment to the international Iran nuclear deal which was recently jeopardized by the United States president's threat to withdraw his country's participation.

Federica Mogherini was speaking alongside the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom following a Brussels meeting with their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in which the diplomats broached the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, an accord that saw Tehran swap much of its nuclear program for a relaxation of the international sanctions that had been imposed previously.