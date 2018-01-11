The European Union's foreign affairs chief on Thursday strongly reinforced the bloc's continued commitment to the international Iran nuclear deal which was recently jeopardized by the United States president's threat to withdraw his country's participation.
Federica Mogherini was speaking alongside the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom following a Brussels meeting with their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in which the diplomats broached the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, an accord that saw Tehran swap much of its nuclear program for a relaxation of the international sanctions that had been imposed previously.