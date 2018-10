British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) with Sir Tim Barrow (L) British ambassador to the EU leave the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Italian Prime Minister Giseppe Conte (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

(L-R) Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila, Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Kern, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL

A general view at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2018. European Union leaders will meet during a dinner to discuss a possible Brexit deal. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL

The leaders of the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union (EU) after Britain's withdrawal on Wednesday called off an extraordinary summit on the brexit in November due to insufficient progress to organize the meeting.

"For now, the 27 are not planning to organise an extraordinary summit on Brexit in November," European sources said Wednesday.