European Union (EU) leaders late Thursday at a summit in Brussels did not take up new sanctions against Russia for its war on Ukraine, as the United States and the United Kingdom have done, but were divided over the topic of energy.

The objective of the marathon of summits in Brussels, which began with a NATO meeting, followed by another of the G7 and ended with one of the European Council, in which US President Joe Biden participated as a guest, was to highlight the unity of the Western partners against Russian President Vladimir Putin.