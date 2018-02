Members of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Members of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Twenty-eight European Union election observers began work in El Salvador on Friday ahead of the Central American nation's March 4 legislative and municipal elections.

The observers will meet with "interlocutors involved in the electoral process" in all 14 Salvadoran provinces, the deputy chief of the EU observation mission, Alexander Gray, told reporters here.