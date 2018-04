The head of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Paraguay, Renate Weber, holds a press conference in Asuncion on Tuesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

The head of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Paraguay, Renate Weber (right) and European Parliament member Jose Ignacio Salafranca speak at a press conference in Asuncion on Tuesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Last weekend's elections in Paraguay were carried out in "a context of institutional debility," the head of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) said here Tuesday.

The general impression of observers was that Sunday's balloting was "well administrated by the TSJE electoral court," but still awaits "in-depth institutional reforms," Renate Weber, a Romanian member of the European Parliament, told a press conference in Asuncion.