A view of the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The European Union said Wednesday it expects to see a quick resolution to the cases of Liu Xia, widow of Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, and Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, both of whom are currently being detained by Chinese authorities without formal charges.

"We will see a solution soon, because in one case there is no indication of infringement and in the other we talk about a community citizen whose rights are not being respected," said the EU ambassador in China, Hans Dietmar Schweisgut, at a press conference on the occasion of Europe Day.