The European Union said Wednesday it expects to see a quick resolution to the cases of Liu Xia, widow of Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, and Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, both of whom are currently being detained by Chinese authorities without formal charges.
"We will see a solution soon, because in one case there is no indication of infringement and in the other we talk about a community citizen whose rights are not being respected," said the EU ambassador in China, Hans Dietmar Schweisgut, at a press conference on the occasion of Europe Day.