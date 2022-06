The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, speaks to reporters after a Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 20 June 2022. Borrell said he has sent letters to all African foreign affairs ministers explaining the sanctions the 27-nation bloc has adopted in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. In those letters, he clarified that those sanctions, including severe import restrictions on products such as Russian crude oil, coal, steel and iron do not affect exports of Russian food or fertilizer to non-EU countries. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Union's foreign policy chief said Monday he has sent letters to all African foreign affairs ministers explaining the sanctions the 27-nation bloc has adopted in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

In those letters, he clarified that those sanctions, including severe import restrictions on products such as Russian crude oil, coal, steel and iron do not affect exports of Russian food or fertilizer to non-EU countries.