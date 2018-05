Malian soldiers pictured during an exercise in the training camp in Koulikoro, Mali, Feb. 6, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER STEFFEN

The European Council on Monday agreed to extend a European Union training mission in Mali by two more years, as well as boost the mission's budget, according to a statement.

The extension would see the project running until May 18, 2020, with an increased budget of 59.7 million euros ($71.5 million), nearly double the 33.4 million allocated for the current period.