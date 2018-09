The flag of the European Union (top) flies above the entrance of the Council of the EU headquarters in Brussels, June 16, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Council of the European Union on Thursday extended the sanctions imposed on 155 Russian citizens and 44 entities in the country for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The Council prolonged the restrictive measures by a further six months until March 15, 2019.