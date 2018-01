File image of the Spanish ambassador to Venezuela, Jesús Silva Fernández, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sept. 4, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The European Union on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the decision by Venezuela to expel the Spanish ambassador from the country and called on Venezuelan authorities to reverse the move.

Venezuela had declared diplomat Jesús Silva Fernández 'persona non grata' due to what it described as continuous aggressions and recurring meddling by the Spanish government in its affairs.