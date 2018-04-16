Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C), Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (front, back to camera), France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (2-L, back) meet before the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL DUNAND

Belgium Foreign Affairs Minister Didier Reynders (L) and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The foreign ministers of European Union member states on Monday adopted a series of conclusions that condemned alleged chemical weapons usage in Syria and accordingly understood the military action taken by France, the United Kingdom and the United States against the regime in the war-torn country.

The EU's top diplomats, including the bloc's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, were gathered in Luxembourg for a day of talks set to feature the recent military action against alleged chemical weapons facilities owned by the Syrian regime at the top of the agenda.