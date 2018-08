German European foreign Minister Heiko Maas talks to the media as he arrives for the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, Aug 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn talks to the media as he arrives for the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, Aus 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

European Union foreign ministers and colleagues from non-member neighbors on Friday expressed caution towards propositions to swap territory and redraw borders between Serbia and Kosovo as a possible solution to the political logjam between the Balkan territories.

Delegates arrived in Vienna for an informal EU foreign ministers meeting where the proposition of territorial exchange and the repercussions such a move could have on other nations in the region was at the forefront of the agenda.