Michel Barnier (L), the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 and German Minister of State for European Affairs Michael Roth (R) at the Article 50 EU general affairs council in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Ministers foreign and European affairs gathered in Brussels for a briefing on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union on Monday where they expressed tentative optimism about the possibility that a Brexit deal was close.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier updated the EU diplomats on the complicated negotiations with the UK government, which several ministers, including Belgium's foreign affairs chief Didier Reynders, said were nearing an end.