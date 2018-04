(L-R) Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and Saad Al Hariri, Lebanon's Prime Minister take part at a family picture during a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EU council headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the press at the start of a conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at EU council headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday called on Russia and Iran to pressure the Syrian regime, their regional ally, to take a seat at the negotiation table under the auspices of the United Nations in a bid to find a political solution to the civil war.

Federica Mogherini spoke with reporters as she arrived at the second day of the joint EU-UN Supporting the Future of Syria and the Regions conference, which had brought together some 80 international delegations in Brussels.