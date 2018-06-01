The head of the European Union's foreign policy held meetings with China's foreign minister Friday amid heightened tensions in global commercial relations following the United States' decision to slap substantial tariff hikes on steel and aluminum in what many observers have dubbed the starting gun in a possible trade war.
Federica Mogherini welcomed Wang Yi to the European Commission in Brussels, where the EU's top diplomat was quick to state her concern regarding the trade dispute and underlined the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations with China in order to protect against it.