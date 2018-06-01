China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a joint press congference with Federica Mogherini (not pictured), High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy hold a joint press conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy holds a joint press congference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The head of the European Union's foreign policy held meetings with China's foreign minister Friday amid heightened tensions in global commercial relations following the United States' decision to slap substantial tariff hikes on steel and aluminum in what many observers have dubbed the starting gun in a possible trade war.

Federica Mogherini welcomed Wang Yi to the European Commission in Brussels, where the EU's top diplomat was quick to state her concern regarding the trade dispute and underlined the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations with China in order to protect against it.