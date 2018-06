German soldiers take a part in the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2018 at the military training area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The head of the European Union's foreign policy said strong defense in Europe was vital for an effective NATO and urged for closer relations between the organizations.

Federica Mogherini spoke to press before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, in which the representatives of defense policy from the 28 EU member states are to discuss certain strategies such as increased sharing of intelligence and boosting the mobility of troops and military equipment within EU territory.