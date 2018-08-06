Federica Mogherini, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The European Union said it regretted the United State's decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran through the Washington government's withdrawal from a nuclear agreement that had been reached by Iranian leaders, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US, Germany and the EU, and added that EU measures to protect European companies from the effects of the commercially punitive measures had come into force Monday.

The bloc communicated its decision in a joint statement by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Heiko Maas of Germany and UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.