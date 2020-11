A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows areas affected by typhoon Vamco during an aerial inspection in Cagayan region, northern Luzon, Philippines, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ARCEL VALDERRAMA / PRESIDENTIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS DIVISION / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The European Union has allocated €1.05 million ($1.25 million) to the Philippines in humanitarian aid to support victims of the devastating Typhoon Vamco, which last week caused severe flooding throughout the island of Luzon.

"The EU is scaling up its humanitarian assistance in the Philippines in response to the devastating typhoons that have hit the country over the past month," Arlynn Aquino, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian response in the Philippines, said in a statement on Friday. EFE-EPA