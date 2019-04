German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) leaves the EU Council after a special EU summit on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks to the press after a special EU summit on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Union Council President Donald Tusk gives a press conference after a special EU summit on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks at a press conference after a special EU summit on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union Council President Donald Tusk (R) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) give a press conference after a special EU summit on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a press conference after a special EU summit on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Brussels, Apr 11 (efe-epa) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on early Thursday accepted the extension of the "Brexit" until Oct. 31 as proposed by European Union (EU) leaders after a summit lasting several hours.

"EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution," European Council President Donald Tusk said on his Twitter account.