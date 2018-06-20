Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil (L) shakes hands with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini (R) at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec 19, 2017. Mogherini is on an official visit to meet with Lebanese officials. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WAEL HAMZEH

The European Union on Wednesday, on World Refugee day, granted a 165 million euro aid and education package to support Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Lebanon, making it the largest EU aid package granted to this Middle Eastern country to date, according to the EU delegation in Beirut.

The EU Syria Trust Fund statement pointed out that 100 million euros will guarantee access to education for Syrian refugee children in Lebanon. A further 52 million euros will provide social protection and assistance to vulnerable refugees and host communities affected by the Syrian crisis in Lebanon.