Austrian Federal Minister of Defence Mario Kunasek (L) and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (R) speak prior to a European Defense Ministers Council meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (L) and Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Dolores de Cospedal (R) speak prior to a European Defense Ministers Council meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 6, 2018.EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A top European Union diplomat on Tuesday described a meeting of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) as historic as it was the first time the defense council met in its new format.

The PESCO meeting initiates a process of closer cooperation between EU members states in the fields of security and defense, enhanced coordination, increased investment and the further development of defense capabilities.